Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.90

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 640666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.