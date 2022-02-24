Ternoa (CAPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.09 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and $1.17 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.90 or 0.06778132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,996.57 or 0.99918048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,198,725 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

