Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

Tesla stock traded down $14.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $749.30. The company had a trading volume of 645,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,757,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $971.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

