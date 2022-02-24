Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share.

Shares of TPL traded up $86.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,098.30. 42,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,234.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

