Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $79,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. MKM Partners increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.