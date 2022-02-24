TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 452.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 491.3%.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 565,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. TFS Financial has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TFS Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TFS Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

