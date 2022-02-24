TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.53

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

