The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $184,428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.