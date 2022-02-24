The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,371 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 151.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,621. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

