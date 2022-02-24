The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AZEK worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.16. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

