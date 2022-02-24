The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Brink’s worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 203,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 169.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

