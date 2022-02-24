The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will announce $4.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.89 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

