The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.73

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.73 and traded as low as $39.65. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 7,057 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.