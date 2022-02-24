The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.97% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,690 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 207,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE GAB opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.