The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

GAP has decreased its dividend by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,437. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

