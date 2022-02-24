The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.61. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 32,063 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund in the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

