The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.61. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 32,063 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
