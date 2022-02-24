The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $741.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

