The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to “Buy”

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.13. 813,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $111.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97,234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

