The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $607.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

