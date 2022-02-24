The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $89,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.00. The company had a trading volume of 122,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The stock has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.