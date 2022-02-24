The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.