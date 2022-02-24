The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
