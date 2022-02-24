The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The India Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The India Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 50.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

