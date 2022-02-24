The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.66. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

