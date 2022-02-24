The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

