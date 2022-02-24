The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 391,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,611,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,706,000 after acquiring an additional 216,989 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.