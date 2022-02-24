The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.86

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.86 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 127.60 ($1.74). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.74), with a volume of 4,515,508 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.05%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
