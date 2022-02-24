The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.05

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

