The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.The Shyft Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.57-$1.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group stock traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,973. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Shyft Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.