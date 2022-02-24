The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.570-$1.990 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.57-$1.99 EPS.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,973. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.