The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Price Down 12.5%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.25. 1,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 192,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.