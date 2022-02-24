The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-$1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.570-$1.990 EPS.

SHYF stock traded down $8.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

