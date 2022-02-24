The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of St. Joe worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in St. Joe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

