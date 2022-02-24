The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

