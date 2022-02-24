The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.18

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 35222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

WEGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.24) to GBX 2,160 ($29.38) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,441.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

