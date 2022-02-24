THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Tops $49,353.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $49,353.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

