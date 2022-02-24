Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.46

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 70204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.21.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

