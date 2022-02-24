Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.46

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 70204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.21.
About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)
Featured Articles
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.