Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $696.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 346,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

