Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

