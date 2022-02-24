Theta Fuel Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $852.16 million and approximately $85.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00199164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00352962 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00059331 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

