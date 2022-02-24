Thomas E. Wheeler Purchases 6,200 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Brightcove’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

