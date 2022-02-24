THORChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68.14 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00008814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $68.14 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.08 or 0.06841263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,697.93 or 0.99718486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048863 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

