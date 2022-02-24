Thorstarter (XRUNE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $340,774.00

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $340,774.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.70 or 0.06807199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.11 or 0.99910562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048185 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.