Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,497 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 386,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG stock opened at $110.33 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.