Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 15,031 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

FALN stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

