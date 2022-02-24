Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.