Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,723,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in American Financial Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after buying an additional 121,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $133.34 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.49 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

