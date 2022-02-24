Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.49% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 135,844 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after buying an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 885,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 497,875 shares during the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

