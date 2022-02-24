Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,787 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Kilroy Realty worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after buying an additional 182,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after buying an additional 1,679,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,139,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

