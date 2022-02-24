Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,973 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.50% of Bally’s worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth $225,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

