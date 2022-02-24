Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,170 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.38% of Magnite worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $7,607,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.28 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

